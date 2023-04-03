Temperatures will be warm Monday in Concord. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Concord, NC
