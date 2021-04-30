 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Concord, NC

Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

