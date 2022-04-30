The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Expe…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord folks should be prepared for high t…
Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the…
For the drive home in Concord: Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperature…