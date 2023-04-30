The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees to…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expec…