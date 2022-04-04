Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Concord, NC

It will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 2:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.