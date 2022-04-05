Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Concord, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

