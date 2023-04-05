Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Concord. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The C…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Concord. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are …