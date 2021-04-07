Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until WED 1:10 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Concord, NC
