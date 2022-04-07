Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Concord, NC

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.