Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.