Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

