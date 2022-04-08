Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Concord, NC

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Concord could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.