Temperatures in Concord will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until SAT 4:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Concord, NC
