Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Concord, NC
