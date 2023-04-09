Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from SAT 11:12 PM EDT until SUN 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Concord, NC
