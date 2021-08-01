Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 72F. Winds lig…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings …
For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are proj…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…