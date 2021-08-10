 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

