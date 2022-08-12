 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

