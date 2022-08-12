The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Concord, NC
