Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 100. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thundersto…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings …
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord …
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Concord folks should be …
For the drive home in Concord: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance …