Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

