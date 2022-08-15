The Concord area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Par…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. How likely…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees to…
For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Ho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Concord's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variabl…