Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Concord, NC

The Concord area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.