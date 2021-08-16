 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Concord, NC

The Concord area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

