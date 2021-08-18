 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Concord, NC

The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until WED 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

