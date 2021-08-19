Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 98. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.