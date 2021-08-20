Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Yo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. It's …
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 70F. Wind…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.