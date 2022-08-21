Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Concord, NC

The Concord area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.