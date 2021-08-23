Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 96. A 70-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.