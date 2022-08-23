Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.