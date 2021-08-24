Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 99. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear ski…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…
For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, C…
This evening in Concord: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Sunday. Tempe…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.