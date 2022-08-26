Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2022 in Concord, NC
