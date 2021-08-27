The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear ski…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening in Concord: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Sunday. Tempe…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Generally fair. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Monday. Te…
For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, C…