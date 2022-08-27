The Concord area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 …
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms toda…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunders…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 6…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The first part of…
For the drive home in Concord: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Con…
This evening in Concord: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, th…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high tem…