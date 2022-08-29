Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Concord, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.