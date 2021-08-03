Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Concord, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.