Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.