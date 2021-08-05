Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings …
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds lig…
Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and …