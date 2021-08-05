 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

