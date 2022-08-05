Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Pe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the h…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 th…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 …
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
This evening's outlook for Concord: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall pos…