Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Concord, NC
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
