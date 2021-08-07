Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.