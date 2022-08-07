Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Concord, NC

The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.