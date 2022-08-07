The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 th…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 …