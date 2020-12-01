 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Concord, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until 3AM EST TUE. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts