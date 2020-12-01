Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Concord, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until 3AM EST TUE. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.