Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Concord, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

