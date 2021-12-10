Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The area will see hea…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degr…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The Concord area shou…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies …
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening in Concord: Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach…
Concord's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for …