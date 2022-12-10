Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Concord, NC
