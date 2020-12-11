Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Concord, NC

Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.