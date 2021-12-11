Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Concord. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The area will see hea…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degr…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The Concord area shou…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
This evening in Concord: Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach…
Concord's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for …
This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Concord folks sh…