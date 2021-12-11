 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Concord, NC

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Concord. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

