Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Concord. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The area will see hea…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The Concord area shou…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies …
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
This evening in Concord: Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Concord folks sh…