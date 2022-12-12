Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Concord, NC
