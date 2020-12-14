 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Concord, NC

Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

