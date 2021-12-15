Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Concord, NC
