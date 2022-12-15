Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Concord, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
